Pettersson dished out two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Pettersson added two shots, two blocked shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating in a well-rounded performance. This was the stay-at-home blueliner's first multi-point outing of the season, and Pettersson had mustered only one assist in his previous 20 games. If you're searching for offense from the blue line, the goalless Pettersson isn't the answer.