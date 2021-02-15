Pettersson (upper body) completed Monday's practice session, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Pettersson could be approaching a return to the lineup following his nine-game stint on injured reserve due to his upper-body issue. Once cleared to play, Pettersson could see his minutes reduced compared to his pre-injury levels (17:19 per game) thanks to the emergence of Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Remains unavailable•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Sheds non-contact sweater•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Wearing non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Skating with taxi squad group•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Shifts to IR•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Considered week-to-week•