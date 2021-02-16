Pettersson (upper body) was labeled a game-time decision against the Capitals on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Pettersson completed the team's full practice session Monday without suffering any apparent setbacks. If the 24-year-old blueliner does suit up, it would be his first game since Jan. 19 versus Washington, a stretch of nine games on the shelf. Chad Ruhwedel or Cody Ceci figures to be the odd man out in favor of Pettersson, who will have to be activated off injured reserve in order to play.