Pettersson (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Thursday versus Vegas, per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Pettersson didn't skate with the Penguins on Wednesday, but he was back on the ice Thursday. He has 11 assists in 37 games while averaging 20:48 of ice time this season. If Pettersson can't play, then Chad Ruhwedel will probably draw into the lineup.