Pettersson logged an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Pettersson helped out on Rickard Rakell's second-period tally. The Penguins' defense has been a bit shaky this year, and that's allowed Pettersson to get a look alongside Kris Letang on the top pairing recently. Pettersson has made the most of his role lately with five assists in his last seven contests, and he has nine helpers in 19 outings overall. That pace would have him shatter his career-best mark of 22 points in 69 contests in 2019-20, but the 26-year-old probably can't maintain it. He's added 30 shots on net, 39 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating, so he may be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats despite a lack of power-play time.