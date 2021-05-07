Pettersson recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Pettersson set up the third of Jeff Carter's four goals in the contest, which came at 4:36 of the second period. The 24-year-old Pettersson has contributed three points in his last two games, although it's important to note the Penguins tallied 15 times in that span. The Swede has only nine points, 45 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-7 rating in 46 outings.