Pettersson logged an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Pettersson has two goals and 16 points in 48 games with the Penguins after a trade from the Ducks. The blueliner has 22 points in 75 total games this season, along with 88 hits, 102 blocked shots and 72 shots on goal. He can provide a little depth to owners in deeper formats.