Pettersson posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Pettersson collected his first assist of the year on Evgeni Malkin's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Pettersson also has a goal, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 games. Expect the Swede to remain in a bottom-pairing role for much of the campaign.