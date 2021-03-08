Pettersson posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Pettersson collected his first assist of the year on Evgeni Malkin's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Pettersson also has a goal, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 games. Expect the Swede to remain in a bottom-pairing role for much of the campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Returns on third pairing•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Good to go•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Full practice participant•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Remains unavailable•