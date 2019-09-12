Pettersson signed a one-year, $874,125 contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Pettersson essentially agreed to sign his qualifying offer, with the only difference being this deal is a one-way contact. The blueliner is betting on himself to repeat his 2018-19 productivity in which he notched two goals and 17 helpers in 57 games after joining the Penguins via trade. The youngster is also seemingly counting on the club taking care of him next time out, as he will remain a RFA heading into 2020-21 as well.