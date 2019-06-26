Pettersson was given a qualifying offer from the Penguins on Tuesday, Taylor Hasse of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Pettersson was a lock to receive a qualifying offer from the Penguins, in order to retain his rights, as the blueliner figures to be a mainstay in the lineup this season. There is little chance the Swede will agree to sign his one-year, two-way offer worth $874,215 and instead will be looking for a more long term, higher value deal this summer. With the departure of Olli Maatta, Pettersson could be vaulted into Pittsburgh's top-four defensemen.