Petterson signed a five-year contract extension with the Penguins on Tuesday. The extension will go into effect in 2020-21 and carries an annual average value of $4.03 million.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a key piece for Pittsburgh on the back end since coming over in a trade from the Ducks in December 2018. Over his 107 career games with the Penguins, Petterson has tallied three goals an 31 assists while achieving a plus-17, the third-best plus/minus mark among the team's blueliners since he was acquired. He'll now remain in the fold through the 2024-25 campaign, his age-28 season.