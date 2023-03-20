Pettersson (lower body) was designated for long-term injured reserve Monday retroactively to March 18.

Pettersson is just the latest Penguins' defenseman to find himself on the shelf for an extended stretch. At this point, Pettersson will likely miss the remainder of the regular season, though it could certainly be longer considering the team has yet to provide a specific recovery timeline. Despite the early end to his regular season, Pettersson has already reached the 20-point threshold for the third time in his NHL career.