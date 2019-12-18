Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Manages assist
Pettersson produced an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Pettersson served up John Marino, who struck for the game-tying goal in the second period. Pettersson has offered sporadic offense this year, with 11 points in 34 games. The Swede has also managed 57 hits, 35 blocks and 36 shots on goal, but his usage on the third pairing limits his offensive production.
