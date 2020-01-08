Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Missing in action
Pettersson managed one block shot against the Golden Knights on Tuesday despite logging 21:14 of ice time.
Outside of his block, Pettersson didn't add any fantasy relevance in Tuesday's tilt, even registering a zero plus/minus rating. In his last five outings, the defender records a mere three shots, which isn't going to help him break out of his 41-game goalless streak. Still, the Swede needs just five more points to top the 20 mark for the first time in his career, though fantasy owners may not want to bank on those points coming in the form of goals.
