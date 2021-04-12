Pettersson posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Pettersson earned the secondary helper on a Colton Sceviour goal at 2:35 of the first period. The 24-year-old Pettersson has three assists in his last six outings. For the year, he's produced six points, 28 shots on net, 39 hits, 31 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 33 appearances. He's a third-pairing defenseman, so there's little need for fantasy managers to track his progress.