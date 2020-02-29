Pettersson provided two helpers and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Pettersson set up both of Jason Zucker's tallies in the game. The Swedish blueliner has had a good run of offense with six assists in his last eight outings. The 23-year-old now has 21 points95 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 63 contests.