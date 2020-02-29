Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Notches pair of assists
Pettersson provided two helpers and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.
Pettersson set up both of Jason Zucker's tallies in the game. The Swedish blueliner has had a good run of offense with six assists in his last eight outings. The 23-year-old now has 21 points95 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 63 contests.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Earns helper in win•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Lands five-year extension•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Missing in action•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Manages assist•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Snags assist in win•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Ends pointless streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.