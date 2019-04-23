Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: On call for Sweden
Pettersson will serve as an alternate for Sweden ahead of the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
If anybody gets hurt or opts out of the tournament, Pettersson will get the opportunity to play for his national club. The 22-year-old saw action in 57 games with the Penguins after being brought in via trade from Anaheim. The blueliner averaged 17:57 of ice time in those contest and could see even more minutes heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
