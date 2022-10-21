Pettersson recorded an assist against Los Angeles on Thursday.
Through four games this season, Pettersson has already racked up a trio of assists in addition to 13 hits and seven blocks. The 26-year-old blueliner has missed the 20-point threshold in each of the previous two seasons but appears to be on track to get back over that mark this year.
