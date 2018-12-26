Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Playing more with new club
Pettersson is averaging 15:46 of ice time with the Penguins, compared to 14:01 when he was with the Ducks.
Since joining the Pittsburgh, Pettersson has played in every game (11) and has tallied 14 shots, 12 blocks and 16 hits, but is still looking for his first point in a Penguins uniform. While he may be a lock for the lineup now, Pettersson could find himself up in the press box once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...