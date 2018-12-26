Pettersson is averaging 15:46 of ice time with the Penguins, compared to 14:01 when he was with the Ducks.

Since joining the Pittsburgh, Pettersson has played in every game (11) and has tallied 14 shots, 12 blocks and 16 hits, but is still looking for his first point in a Penguins uniform. While he may be a lock for the lineup now, Pettersson could find himself up in the press box once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return.