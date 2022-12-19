Pettersson failed to register a point against the Hurricanes on Sunday, his 10th straight game without getting onto the scoresheet.

Pettersson is also still searching for his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign, though he's never scored more than two in a season so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting it any time soon. Despite his recent lack of production, the 26-year-old Swede's 10 points in 31 games does have him on pace to reach the 25-point mark for just the second time in his NHL career.