Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Pointless streak continues
Pettersson failed to register a point against Boston on Monday, extending his pointless streak to seven games.
It shouldn't come as a shock that Pettersson drought has coincided a drop in power-play ice time with second unit. An injury to Kris Letang (lower body), however, could open the door for Pettersson to get some added minutes with the man advantage and get back onto the scoresheet.
