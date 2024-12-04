Pettersson scored a goal, added three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

Pettersson was somewhat steady with four helpers over 14 contests in November, but he hadn't scored since Oct. 10 versus the Red Wings. The 28-year-old defenseman is not an elite source of offense on the blue line, but he brings a steady physical game. For the season, he's at 11 points, 30 shots on net, 32 hits, 52 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 27 contests. He's averaging 22:29 of ice time, just 11 seconds less per game than last year, so he remains a key part of the Penguins' defense.