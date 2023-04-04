Pettersson (lower body) traveled with the team and skated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "The fact that all these guys are on the ice, traveling with us, it just suggests that they're that much closer to returning to the lineup," per Pens Inside Scoop.

With both Pettersson, Jan Rutta (lower body) and Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) all still on the shelf, the Penguins have had to make do with Mark Friedman and Chad Ruhwedel as their third pairing. On the year, the 26-year-old Pettersson has already set new career highs in assists (23), points (24) and shots (95). Once cleared to play, Pettersson figures to offer decent top-half fantasy value given his offensive contributions.