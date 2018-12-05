Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Ready for debut
Pettersson will make his Penguins debut Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
The Penguins traded Daniel Sprong to the Ducks in exchange for Pettersson on Monday, and the team will immediately see what he brings to the table. Pettersson played 27 games for the Ducks this year and collected six assists.
