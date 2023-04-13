Pettersson (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Pettersson will suit up for the first time since March 18 versus the Rangers, a stretch of 12 games on the shelf for the blueliner. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old Swede's return is a little too late as the Penguins have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Despite playing in just 67 games this year, Pettersson has already tied his career best in assists (23), shots (95) and hits (130).