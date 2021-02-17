Pettersson (upper body) was minus-2 with two shots and one hit in Tuesday's 3-1 setback to Washington.

Pettersson, who had missed the previous nine games with his injury, logged just over 14 minutes of ice time on Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing in his return and saw substantial duty on the penalty kill. The 24-year-old provided 22 points in 69 games last season but has just one goal through five contests in 2020-21.