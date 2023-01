Pettersson (illness) won't play Saturday versus Carolina, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Pettersson, who did not make the trip with the Penguins, also sat out Friday's contest versus Winnipeg. As a result, Mark Friedman is projected to play again Saturday versus the Hurricanes. Pettersson has compiled 11 assists, 52 shots on goal, 84 blocks and 78 hits in 40 games this season.