Pettersson scored a goal on three shots and registered an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Pettersson was able to end a six-game pointless streak with his multipoint performance Thursday. The defenseman has been very streaking in terms of offensive production, producing points in just four of his last 13 games but generating at least two points in each of those outings for a combined 10 points. Pettersson isn't a factor on the power play but does benefit from pairing with Kris Letang at five-on-five.