Pettersson (upper body) wore a normal jersey during Saturday's practice, indicating he's been cleared to start taking contact, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pettersson is clearly nearing a return to action, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him activated off injured reserve prior to Sunday afternoon's matchup with Washington. The 24-year-old blueliner picked up one goal through four games to start the season before suffering an upper-body injury.
