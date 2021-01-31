Pettersson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, CapFriendly reports.

Petterson's placement on IR is retroactive to Jan. 19, so he's eligible to return to the lineup at anytime. There's no indication that he's returned to skating yet, so it's tough to pinpoint his timeline to return. The rest of the Penguins' blue line is in rough shape as well, as Brian Dumoulin (lower body), Mike Matheson (upper body) and Kris Letang (undisclosed) are all battling injuries.