Pettersson (upper body) skated with the Penguins' taxi squad members Monday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Pettersson skated this morning with the taxi squad. He's getting closer."

Pettersson has already missed the team's previous seven contests but appears to be progressing in the right direction, yet considering he isn't practicing with the team, the blueliner likely won't be ready in time to suit up versus the Islanders on Thursday. Once cleared to play, the 24-year-old Swede should retake his spot in Pittsburgh's top-four, though the emergence of Pierre-Olivier Joseph could see him pushed further down the lineup.