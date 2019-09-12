Pettersson is expected to report to training camp Friday, despite not having signed a new contract with the Penguins, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Pettersson was the Penguins' top priority this offseason, as the team is very high on the blueliner and expects him to be a regular top-4 contributor. How general manager Jim Rutherford fits him in under the cap remains to be seen, but all signs point to a 2-3 year bridge deal for Pettersson. In 57 games for the Pens last year, the Swede racked up 19 points, including five with the man advantage, and should challenge for the the 30-point mark in 2019-20.