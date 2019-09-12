Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Slated to report to camp
Pettersson is expected to report to training camp Friday, despite not having signed a new contract with the Penguins, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Pettersson was the Penguins' top priority this offseason, as the team is very high on the blueliner and expects him to be a regular top-4 contributor. How general manager Jim Rutherford fits him in under the cap remains to be seen, but all signs point to a 2-3 year bridge deal for Pettersson. In 57 games for the Pens last year, the Swede racked up 19 points, including five with the man advantage, and should challenge for the the 30-point mark in 2019-20.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Issued qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: On call for Sweden•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Generates assist•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Stuck in goal drought•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Team interested in retaining him•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies goal, assist•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.