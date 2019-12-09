Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Snags assist in win
Pettersson notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Detroit.
Pettersson may be stuck in a 28-game goal drought, but has chipped in three helpers in his last six outings. The Swede is averaging 1:26 of ice time with the man advantage, which should provide him some opportunities to put one into the back of the net, though he is generally playing with the No. 2 unit which sees significantly reduce minutes compared to the top group.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Ends pointless streak•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Pointless streak continues•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Two-assist night in win•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies goal•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Inks one-year deal•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Slated to report to camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.