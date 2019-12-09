Pettersson notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Detroit.

Pettersson may be stuck in a 28-game goal drought, but has chipped in three helpers in his last six outings. The Swede is averaging 1:26 of ice time with the man advantage, which should provide him some opportunities to put one into the back of the net, though he is generally playing with the No. 2 unit which sees significantly reduce minutes compared to the top group.