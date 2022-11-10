Pettersson posted an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Pettersson was bumped up to the top pairing Wednesday, as Brian Dumoulin has struggled defensively alongside Kris Letang in recent games. Pettersson's helper came on a Jake Guentzel empty-net goal in the third period. Through 13 contests, Pettersson has five assists, a plus-6 rating, 22 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 24 hits and eight PIM. He's got a physical element to his game, but a lack of power-play time severely caps his scoring potential.