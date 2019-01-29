Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Snags helper
Pettersson notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 defeat to the Devils.
Despite his inability to find the back of the net, Pettersson has been rolling with eight helpers in his previous 10 contests. The Swedish blueliner is averaging 16:34 of ice time, but could see a dip in minutes once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return.
