Pettersson is bogged down in an eight-game goalless streak, despite logging 1:12 of ice time with the man advantage.

Pettersson struggled to produce with the Ducks, as he managed a mere 10 points in 49 career games, but already has 14 since joining the Penguins (42 games). The blueliner's opportunities on the second power-play unit could come to an end once Kris Letang (upper body) is cleared to return, which won't improve his chances of finding the back of the net.

