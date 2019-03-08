Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Stuck in goal drought
Pettersson is bogged down in an eight-game goalless streak, despite logging 1:12 of ice time with the man advantage.
Pettersson struggled to produce with the Ducks, as he managed a mere 10 points in 49 career games, but already has 14 since joining the Penguins (42 games). The blueliner's opportunities on the second power-play unit could come to an end once Kris Letang (upper body) is cleared to return, which won't improve his chances of finding the back of the net.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Team interested in retaining him•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies goal, assist•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies rare goal•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Snags helper•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies two helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Playing more with new club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...