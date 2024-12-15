Pettersson (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Senators.
Pettersson was hurt when he was hit into the boards late in the first period. If Pettersson misses additional time, Ryan Shea could draw back into the lineup to cover his absence. The 28-year-old Pettersson has 13 points over 31 outings this season and has consistently seen top-four minutes.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Nabs helper Saturday•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Pots goal in Tuesday's win•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Plucks apple in overtime loss•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Puts up helper•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Posts assist Saturday•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Collects helper in shootout loss•