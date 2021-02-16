Pettersson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve Tuesday ahead of a matchup with Washington, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Officially a game-time decision, it seems unlikely the Penguins would remove Pettersson from injured reserve only to have him still watching from the sidelines. In the past, the youngster has paired up with John Marino but could find himself instead playing with Cody Ceci on Tuesday in order to conserve his minutes.