Pettersson recorded just his second multipoint effort of the year in Sunday's clash with the Rangers.

Pettersson failed to score a goal in 27 games with the Ducks the season, but has found the back of the net twice since joining the Penguins. The Swede's tally came on the power play, a role he could struggle to hold on to with Justin Schultz back in the lineup.

