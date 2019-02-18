Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies goal, assist
Pettersson recorded just his second multipoint effort of the year in Sunday's clash with the Rangers.
Pettersson failed to score a goal in 27 games with the Ducks the season, but has found the back of the net twice since joining the Penguins. The Swede's tally came on the power play, a role he could struggle to hold on to with Justin Schultz back in the lineup.
