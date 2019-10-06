Pettersson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-2 rout of Columbus.

Pettersson fared significantly better paired alongside Justin Schultz than in the first game of the year. The Swede figures to continue averaging north of 19 minutes a game throughout the season. If he can hold onto his spot on the No. 2 power play, the 23-year-old should continue to provide solid mid-range fantasy value.