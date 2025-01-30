Pettersson scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Pettersson's tally briefly tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The 28-year-old blueliner has had modest success in January with a goal and four assists over 14 contests while seeing time in the top four. He's at three goals, 18 points, 43 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 57 hits and a minus-2 rating over 47 outings this season. Pettersson produces enough offense to be a depth option for fantasy.