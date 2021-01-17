Pettersson scored a goal on his only shot and handed out three hits Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over Washington.

Pettersson tied the game at 3-3 with just over seven minutes left in the second period, picking the top corner with a wrister from the high slot. It was his first goal of the season and just his sixth in 176 career NHL games. The 24-year-old had two goals and 22 points in 69 games last season.