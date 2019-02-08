Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies rare goal
Pettersson scored his first goal as a member of the Penguins in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Thursday.
He came into the night with nine assists in 28 games with the Penguins, but finally, he has a goal. It's just his second NHL goal in 78 career games. Pettersson has one goal and 16 points in 56 games with the Ducks and Penguins this season.
