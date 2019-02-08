Pettersson scored his first goal as a member of the Penguins in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

He came into the night with nine assists in 28 games with the Penguins, but finally, he has a goal. It's just his second NHL goal in 78 career games. Pettersson has one goal and 16 points in 56 games with the Ducks and Penguins this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories