Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies two helpers in win
Pettersson registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
The 22-year-old is still searching for his first goal of 2018-19, but regardless, Pettersson continues to rack up assists. His two helpers give him five over his last four games and 12 on the year. The young blueliner was a team-best plus-3 versus the Panthers and also dropped the gloves to finish with five penalty minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...