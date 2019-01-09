Pettersson registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The 22-year-old is still searching for his first goal of 2018-19, but regardless, Pettersson continues to rack up assists. His two helpers give him five over his last four games and 12 on the year. The young blueliner was a team-best plus-3 versus the Panthers and also dropped the gloves to finish with five penalty minutes.