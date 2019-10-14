Petterrsson had a pair of assists with one shot on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over Winnipeg.

Pettersson helped set up second-period goals by Jake Guentzel (PPG) and Dominik Simon for his first multi-point game since last February. The 23-year-old Swede has a goal and two assists through six games this season after logging two goals and 19 points in 57 games in 2018-19, his first season as a Penguin.