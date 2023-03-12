Pettersson notched two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
The 26-year-old blueliner continues to be productive even without the benefit of power-play time. Pettersson has four multi-point performances in the last eight games, racking up a goal and nine points over that stretch, and he now sits two points short of tying the career-high 25 he set in 2018-19. His stay-at-home role for Pittsburgh makes it tough to expect that he'll keep up this run, but he's averaging a career-best 20:34 in TOI and has already set new personal bests in hits (123) and blocked shots (121), and when the Pens' offense is humming there is plenty of production to go around.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Gets two assists vs. Lightning•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: First goal of season•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Nabs helper to end slump•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Drought lingers on•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: First multi-point game of 2022-23•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Available to return•