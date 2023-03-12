Pettersson notched two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old blueliner continues to be productive even without the benefit of power-play time. Pettersson has four multi-point performances in the last eight games, racking up a goal and nine points over that stretch, and he now sits two points short of tying the career-high 25 he set in 2018-19. His stay-at-home role for Pittsburgh makes it tough to expect that he'll keep up this run, but he's averaging a career-best 20:34 in TOI and has already set new personal bests in hits (123) and blocked shots (121), and when the Pens' offense is humming there is plenty of production to go around.