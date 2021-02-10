Pettersson (upper body) practiced with the Penguins on Wednesday sporting a non-contact sweater.

Pettersson has already missed seven games due to his upper-body issue and seems likely to remain unavailable for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders. Once the 24-year-old blueliner can return to being a full practice participant, it should clear the way for him to rejoin the lineup and be activated off injured reserve.

