Pettersson (upper body) practiced with the Penguins on Wednesday sporting a non-contact sweater.
Pettersson has already missed seven games due to his upper-body issue and seems likely to remain unavailable for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders. Once the 24-year-old blueliner can return to being a full practice participant, it should clear the way for him to rejoin the lineup and be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Skating with taxi squad group•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Shifts to IR•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Exits after hard hit•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Tallies key snipe•