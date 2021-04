The Penguins activated Friedman (upper body) off injured reserve Sunday.

Friedman has not seen game action since Mar. 4, dealing with his lingering upper-body issue but appears on track for a return. The 25-year-old has played just two games this season, earning a goal and an assists to go along with a plus-3 rating. It's unclear if Friedman will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Buffalo, but if he does, he'll likely replace Marcus Pettersson or Cody Ceci.