Friedman (upper body) was cleared for contract Thursday but won't be in the lineup against New Jersey.

Friedman will be sidelined for the eighth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue but appears to be nearing a return to action. Even once given the green light, it's unclear where Friedman might fit into the lineup now that Brian Dumoulin is back in the lineup and John Marino (upper body) is getting closer as well. The 23-year-old Friedman may have to settle for a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.