Friedman (upper body) was injured during the second period of Thursday's game versus the Flyers.

Friedman took a hard hit from Flyers forward Nolan Patrick and the former immediately went to the locker room. The 25-year-old Friedman did not return at the start of the third period, so the Penguins will likely have to finish the game with five defensemen. Should he miss Saturday's rematch with the Flyers, Pierre-Olivier Joseph would most likely re-enter the lineup.